LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado’s Sweetheart City is getting ready for its favorite holiday. The Loveland Chamber of Commerce is celebrating 75 years of the city’s Valentine Remailing Program.
The program receives cards from all over the world. Volunteers mark them with a special stamp and a love poem before sending them out to their original destination.
The chamber kicked off its 2021 season this week by unveiling this year’s Valentine’s Day card, collector’s envelope and postal stamp.
“We continue to receive approximately 120,000 valentines, making us the largest program of our kind,” chamber spokeswoman Mindy McCloughan said.
To participate in the program, you can send your card in a pre-addressed and pre-stamped envelope in a larger first-class envelope. Then send it to:
Postmaster – Attention Valentine Remailing
446 E. 29th St., Loveland, CO 80538-9998