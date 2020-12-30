Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– One person and a dog were rescued from a burning home in Denver on Wednesday. Fire investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.
#DenverFireDepartment is working a house fire at 2645 Meade. Crews rescued one victim who was transported by @DHParamedics for evaluation of injuries. One dog was also rescued. Crews remain on scene to extinguish hot spots as Fire Investigators begin their work. @DenSafetyDept pic.twitter.com/GcPPhsv8j7
— Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) December 30, 2020
The fire started just before 9 a.m. at a home on Meade Street near 26th Avenue in Denver. Firefighters rescued one victim who was rushed to the hospital. The extent of that person’s injuries is unknown. A dog was also rescued.