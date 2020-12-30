CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
DENVER (CBS4)– One person and a dog were rescued from a burning home in Denver on Wednesday. Fire investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

The fire started just before 9 a.m. at a home on Meade Street near 26th Avenue in Denver. Firefighters rescued one victim who was rushed to the hospital. The extent of that person’s injuries is unknown. A dog was also rescued.

