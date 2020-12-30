DENVER (CBS4) – A child bystander was critically injured in a shooting on Monday afternoon in Denver. Police said the young girl was caught in the crossfire when the suspect left a business and started shooting at another man taking pictures of the suspect’s car in a handicapped parking spot.
The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of South Federal Boulevard. Investigators released a photo of the suspect’s vehicle parked in a shopping center parking lot.
The man taking pictures of the vehicle was was also shot. He was released from the hospital on Monday night.
“The adult male victim was previously in the parking lot. It appears he may have been taking pictures of a vehicle that was parked in a handicapped spot with one of the tires up on a curb,” said DPD Lt. Matt Clark. “At some point an individual associated with that vehicle came out of a business and he began shooting at the man who was taking pictures of the vehicle. These rounds struck both the male who was taking pictures and the young child that was in the vehicle nearby.”
Investigators do not believe the family of the toddler had any interaction with the shooter or the man who was shot.
“This is a very sad and senseless case,” Lt. Clark added. “Our investigators are working tirelessly to identify and apprehend the suspect in this incident.”
The vehicle is believed to be a 2000-2004 Subaru Outback with an unknown license plate. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20’s wearing red flannel pajamas with a black hoodie and glasses.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).
Sheeeesh. Not condoning the actions of the suspect but if people stick their nose where it doesn’t belong it’s eventually going to get broken. This country is on edge and people are being pushed to their limits while many have nothing left to lose so remember that when you brake check someone or call them out for their bad parking.
As one who works withandicapped people I stick my nose where it DOES belong.
I would have photoed the vehicle parked in the handicapped space. Also would have called Denver Police, 720 913-2000, suspecting a drunk/druggedriver.
Someone knows who the criminal is. Gethe coward off the streets before it harms another child.
Oh poor Robert pretending to be the morality police. You will no doubt end up gurgling on your own blood as you struggle to breath with a 9mm in your chest. It happens every day, in every state. Darwin has awards for people like you.
Also, it says a lot about you calling the police to report a false crime to get them on scene … let me guess … a Dem?
In EMS, I get lazy morons ticketed and towed from handicapped parking spaces. (Have law enforcement non emergency numberstored in my cell phone.) Have also gotten drunk/druggedriverstopped before they harmed anyonelse or themselves.
Guess I’ll just have to treat myself on scene. (I bexcellent wit gunshot cases.)
Nope. Independent. Voted for Trump. But I k.how difficult parking can be for some handicappedrivers. Dat’s why we invented Handicapped Parking Spaces!
Right, was he going to shoot his mom for making him clean his room? Can’t handle the pressure of society, that’s on him.
You sound like one of those bozos who believe “snitches get stitches” – then whine when nobody comes forward to help police find a suspect in crime against you or someone you love.
You suggest that “parking in a handicapped spot” is a “low level crime” – and you’re right – but where should we draw the line? Does there have to be personal injury (this ended with that consequence) – which means you should not complain one little bit about the vandalizing of property by folks in the protests earlier this year. If it would include property damage, what’s the minimum amount of property damage that warrants a report? Let us know where YOU draw the line for illegal activity – including whether or not we should report somebody who is clearly “under the influence” getting behind the wheel (unless it’s you of course).