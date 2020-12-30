DENVER (CBS4) – After receiving about 2 inches of snow in Denver to start this week, total snowfall for the month of December and the season so far is running slightly below normal.
December is usually the third snowiest month of the year in metro Denver after March and April. On average the city receives 8.1 inches of snow in December.
With no additional snow in the forecast through Thursday, December 2020 should end with 7.0 inches of snow or about 1 inch below normal.
For the season, Denver has now received 17 inches of snow including 1 inch that fell in early September. Normal snowfall through December 30 is about 20.5 inches so Denver is running about 2.5 inches below normal for the season.
When it comes to the high country, statewide snowpack is currently 15% below normal for the end of December. The only river basin with above normal snowpack is the Upper Rio Grade basin including the San Luis Valley.
No additional snow is expected through the end of the month along the Front Range but some mountain areas could pick up a quick inch of snow Thursday night.
Nothing more than a few flurries are possible around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins for New Years Eve.