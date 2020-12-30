Comments (3)
DENVER (AP) – A U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis report says Colorado has gone from having the 10th-best economy among states in the second quarter to being the ninth-worst economy in the third quarter. The report released last week reflected volatility involving what states reported in the second and third quarters.
Nevada went from the second-worst economy in the second quarter to the top economy in the third quarter. Tennessee went from the third-worst economy to second place in the most recent quarter.
Colorado’s unemployment rate has remained stagnant at around 6% for the past three months.
Give Emperor Polis a “Great Reset” T-Shirt
“Don’t follow leaders, watch the parking meters.” Dylan’s 60 year-old refrain makes more sense than does Polis’ pulling policies and mandates out of his rectal orifice without regard to the “science.” More and more doctors say that masks are ineffective (other than the N95) and there is no such thing as asymptomatic transmission of Covid. So if you’re not sick, ditch the mask and tell your “leaders” to pound sand…………or forever remain on your knees………..where Polis wants you.
You can thank pole-isss for this….. Stand up to this loser and stop falling for the gov’t lies that you are constantly hearing.