AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A fire broke out in the kitchen of a Burger King in Aurora late Wednesday morning and the restaurant was evacuated. It started just after 11:30 a.m. on East Mississippi Avenue and firefighters worked hard to put it out.
The Aurora Fire Department tweeted that the “fire extended into the hood system and the roof.”
Crews responded to a kitchen fire at Burger King on E. Mississippi Ave just after 11:30 am today. Fire extended into the hood system and roof. The fire was brought under control but a significant amount of overhaul was required to ensure all hot spots were out.#AFRIncident pic.twitter.com/HjkTyr0OQw
— Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) December 30, 2020
No one was injured.