By Jesse Sarles
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A fire broke out in the kitchen of a Burger King in Aurora late Wednesday morning and the restaurant was evacuated. It started just after 11:30 a.m. on East Mississippi Avenue and firefighters worked hard to put it out.

The Aurora Fire Department tweeted that the “fire extended into the hood system and the roof.”

No one was injured.

