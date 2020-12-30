AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Aurora Police Department is searching for the driver responsible for a deadly hit and run. Investigators said a pedestrian was hit while crossing East Iliff Avenue just west of South Peoria Street.
Officers were called to the scene around 7:30 p.m. on on Dec. 16. The pedestrian was rushed to the hospital and died a few days later.
Based on evidence collected at the scene, investigators believe that the suspect vehicle is a 2004-2008 Toyota Solara, either white or cream in color. Officers said the car should be missing a side-view mirror.
This is the 35th fatal accident in the city of Aurora for 2020. Anyone with information about the hit and run is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).
Callers could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. Tipsters can also remain anonymous.