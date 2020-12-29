DENVER (CBS4) — A Denver Grand Jury indicted 12 people for allegedly committing hundreds of crimes to support their methamphetamine addiction. According to the indictment, Sarah Lore, 38, who is known as “Street Mom,” is accused of maintaining control of “Family” operations through violent attacks on members.
The defendants are accused of committing identity theft from more than 240 victims – mainly through mail theft – and of stealing more than $550,000 in vehicles. They are also accused of stealing and selling weapons, bicycles, sports memorabilia, jewelry, electronics, money and other items, between April 2019 and October 2020.
The Denver District Attorney identified the other suspects as:
- Estevan Barrientos, 23,
- Sherry Swain, 36,
- Martynas Calka, 22,
- Brian Hernandez, 30,
- Dakota Hoffman, 27,
- Misha Lamanna, 41,
- Derrick Mowery, 33,
- Clifford Puppe, 36,
- Kimberly Redd, 30,
- Matthew Sanchez, 34,
- and Christopher Wallman, 39.
The 12 defendants are variously charged with violating Colorado’s Organized Crime Control Act, identity theft, second degree kidnapping, burglary, robbery, aggravated motor vehicle theft, extortion, theft, menacing, assault and other charges.
Eight of the 12 defendants were on probation, some in multiple cases, during the time of the alleged offenses.
The 12 are being tried individually in Denver District Court.
8 of those 12 are on probation, but Andrew Webb, the city planner who is trying to ram a revised GROUP LIVING AMENDMENT down our collective throats in the name of “equity for all,” says they deserve to live next door to you, your children, your elderly parents. Google this Group Living Amendment and help stop it before that hot mess express above comes to a home next door to YOU. Safeandsounddenver. org is where you can ask questions and sign a petition. Crime is worsening, and homeowners should not be asked to bear more of this decline in our city.