(CBS4) – Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. bought his Dad a Christmas present that he will never forget.
Porter Jr. surprised his Dad, Michael Porter Sr., with a Tesla Model Y.
On the big day last week Porter Jr. invited his Dad outside, and when the garage opened up he saw the Tesla in the driveway.
“Man, you didn’t have to do this,” Porter Sr. said to his son as the car door were opened in a video tweeted out by Bleacher Report.
“I didn’t have to but I wanted to,” Porter Jr. replied.
The Tesla Model Y is retailed at $49,990, which the Porter Jr. can afford as he’s on the third year of his four-year, $15 million rookie contract.
The father-and-son relationship is greater than the new car or even Porter Jr.’s NBA career. Porter Sr. preached to his eight kids to put a higher value on things other than on the basketball court.
“We talk a lot about, in your own mind, understanding there’s a distinction, Porter Sr. told the Columbia Daily Tribune in 2015. “Basketball’s what you do. It’s not who you are. Who you are is a human being. Love people, and treat them incredibly well. Those are the things that we value.”
Porter Jr. has played 58 games with the Nuggets and as of Monday was averaging 9.6 points and 4.7 rebounds. He helped the Nuggets get their first win of the season Monday night against the Houston Rockets.