DENVER (CBS4) – A storm will move away from Colorado today with a gradual clearing trend expected from north to south. Some areas could continue to see occasional low clouds, fog or flurries through the afternoon. By tonight it should be partly cloudy to mostly clear.
As the storm departs a strong northerly wind will develop behind it and that will keep temperatures very chilly today. We are only expecting highs in the 20s and 30s for most locations. A few 40s are possible on the southeast plains.
Wednesday and Thursday will be quiet around the state thanks to influence from a ridge of higher pressure that is building into California. Both days will feature mostly sunny skies and high temperatures close to normal for this time of year.
By Thursday night a fast-moving weather system will pass through the area and it will bring some slightly cooler temperatures for Friday. There may also be a few mountain snow showers and some flurries in Denver as it goes by.