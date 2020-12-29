DENVER (CBS4) – Moderate to heavy snow fell in the high country of Colorado Monday and early Tuesday. Many locations in the central and southern mountains picked up anywhere from 6 to 14 inches of new snow. Parts of the San Juan Mountains reported totals in excess of 18 inches.
Strong gusty winds accompanied the storm. The new snow fell on a weak snowpack and thus the avalanche danger is now considered to be high. On a danger scale of 1 to 5 areas along and south of Interstate 70 are rated a 4. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has issued an Avalanche Warning through Wednesday morning.
The CAIC says some avalanches will release naturally and it will be very easy to trigger large avalanches Tuesday in the backcountry. Travel in, near, or under avalanche terrain is not recommended.