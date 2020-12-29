'Pharmacists Went Room To Room': Residents And Staff At Colorado Care Facilities Get COVID VaccineFamilies with loved ones in long-term care hope it will be the first step to getting back to in-person visits.

COVID In Colorado: Effort Underway To Vaccinate Residents And Staff At Care FacilitiesA new effort is underway in Colorado and across the country to get more people in long-term care facilities vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Denver Sheriff Elias Diggins Gets COVID-19 VaccineThe sheriff encouraged everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine, when it is available.

Colorado 15-Year-Old In Need Of Kidney Donor For Second TimeA 15-year old boy in Littleton is in need of a kidney for the second time in his life.

Two-Time Cancer Survivor Calls Himself The Luckiest Man In The WorldWhile some people have a number of complaints about 2020, one Denver man is counting his blessings.

COVID In Colorado: 63,170 Vaccine Doses Administered Across The StateThe state is working to distribute and administer the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine across the state.