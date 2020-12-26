CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:House Fire, Littleton House Fire, Littleton News, Littleton Police Department, South Metro Fire

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – South Metro firefighters rushed to a garage fire in unincorporated Jefferson County on Saturday afternoon. A large plume of smoke could be see in the area.

Crews responded to West Maplewood Drive near Pierce Street and Bowles Avenue. They say the garage was fully engulfed and some vehicles caught fire.

(credit: South Metro Fire)

Everyone evacuated the home, and crews saved a snake.

The fire is now under control. It’s not clear what caused the fire.

West Metro Fire helped in the attack.

Danielle Chavira

Comments

Leave a Reply