JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – South Metro firefighters rushed to a garage fire in unincorporated Jefferson County on Saturday afternoon. A large plume of smoke could be see in the area.
Crews responded to West Maplewood Drive near Pierce Street and Bowles Avenue. They say the garage was fully engulfed and some vehicles caught fire.
Everyone evacuated the home, and crews saved a snake.
The fire is now under control. It’s not clear what caused the fire.
West Metro Fire helped in the attack.