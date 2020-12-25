FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (CBS4) – While many families spent Christmas sifting through presents, a Federal Heights family sifted through ashes. The Garcia family isn’t sure where they’ll lay their heads in a couple of weeks, after a fire damaged their home days before the holiday.

“We were sitting at home watching a movie and wrapping Christmas presents. Someone banged on our window and we got a little frightened. He said, ‘Your house is out here burning!’” said FiFi Garcia.

Garcia evacuated with her two siblings and niece and nephew. Garcia and her siblings had to carry their grandmother, who was also in the home, to safety. Fortunately, no one was hurt. Their pain isn’t physical.

“The foundation under our house is ruined. The whole deck is burned and the siding on our house is also burned,” said Garcia.

Firefighters say the cause of the fire is undetermined and it’s not safe to go inside.

The Garcia just finished paying off the house and they don’t have insurance. Inside the home is extensive water damage. The couches and beds are ruined and their clothes are soaked.

“Our vehicle was damaged. It burned and melted in the front,” explained Garcia.

The motorcycle parked near the home is complete loss.

After a year full of chaos, this family is now trying to figure out where to go. They’re wishing for a Christmas miracle; hopeful their community can help them have somewhat of a happy new year.

“We don’t get to have a Christmas. We get to clean up the rest of our house and see what comes next,” said Garcia.

Garcia is a student at Metro State University and the school offered to put her family in temporary housing for the rest of the year. The family has created a GoFundMe to help them get back on their feet.