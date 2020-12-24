(CBS4) — It was an emotional day for some families struggling to get by.

They had quite the surprise after showing up at Elway Chevrolet in Denver —

thanks to radio DJ Willie B’s annual “Cars for Christmas” program.

When asked what she needed and wanted most this Christmas, Chenae Woodall said a car — hands down.

Willie B took it one step beyond.

“The reason I can’t give you a car is because I’m gonna give you a van.”

She was brought to tears.

Willie B has been giving away cars to those who need them most around Christmas for more than 15 years. And the cars came loaded with Christmas gifts for the kids.

“I never expected anything like this ever… I’m a single mom taking care of not only my daughter but my two nephews as well,” Woodall said. “l’m thankful, so so thankful.”

Woodall and others told us that, without a vehicle, her family has been relying on ride sharing — which can get expensive.

Others have been relying on rides or public transportation — increasing their risk of catching COVID-19.

Willie B has had his own troubles this year — but that didn’t stop him from helping others. On top of going through the pandemic, he and family are now rebuilding their home after it was almost destroyed by fire.

RELATED: Denver Radio DJ Willie B In Need Of Help After House Fire

He told us that this program prioritized his outlook — and that this year has been one of the most difficult and most rewarding of his life.

“Watching that transformation, knowing the impact it’s gonna have in their lives, it’s the best Christmas feeling you could ever get,” he said.

Willie B. gave away seven cars Tuesday and says he plans to give away at least 17 more cars by next week.