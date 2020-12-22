DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s Columbus Park at 38th Avenue and Navajo Street has been changed to La Raza Park after it passed a final hearing at a Denver City Council meeting Monday. Denver City Councilwoman Amanda Sandoval represents District 1 and sponsored a bill to change the name.

Sandoval applied for the name change in June. In July, she needed 300 in-person signatures to present to the city. She received more than 700 in two days.

In November, the Denver Parks and Recreation department voted unanimously in favor of the name change. It passed a city council final hearing on Monday.

“My whole life I’ve only known this park as La Raza park,” Sandoval told CBS4’s Andrea Flores. “Today, I was writing an email to the manager of Parks and Rec to talk about when the sign would go up, and it’s the first time in my entire life that I didn’t have to put Columbus Park, and then in parenthesis, ‘La Raza’ Park. Literally, I got teared up. Moving forward I don’t ever have to say that name again, Columbus. I can just say La Raza Park.”

For many Latinos on Denver’s northside, they’ve only ever known it as La Raza Park. The park was named Columbus Park in the 1930s. The neighborhood saw an influx of Latino residents in the 1960s. By the 1970s, “La Raza” Park as it was also known, became a focal point of the Chicano Rights Movement.

“Having that formally known, it makes this park feel like it was meant for us,” said Kinari Rima, who grew up going to the park.

But what exactly does “La Raza” mean? At the park, it depends on who you ask.

“Family,” said Alicia Maestas. “Just a way of life.”

“To take it straight from the word, it’s our roots and my heritage,” Rima said.

While “La Raza” can be interpreted many different ways, park goers can agree the change is long overdue.

“This solidifies the 60 years of those who came before me, and their work to make sure that this park was recognized for the people, La Raza,” Sandoval said.

Sandoval is in contact with Denver Parks and Rec to see when the new La Raza sign will go up. She says it could take a few months.