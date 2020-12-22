ALAMOSA, Colo. (CBS4) — Police responding to a deadly shooting on Main Street in Alamosa on Monday found what they believed to be a homemade explosive device. Police evacuated all businesses and residences within 100 feet, as a precaution, and all traffic on Highway 160 was diverted.
Investigators say a teen was shot and killed at 1318 Main Street Monday morning. While investigating, officers discovered a suspicious device and cleared the residence. They contacted the Pueblo Bomb Squad to assess the situation.
The suspect was identified as Isaiah Atencio, 20, who was charged with manslaughter, first degree assault, reckless endangerment, felony menacing and possession of an explosive device.
Isaiah is currently being held at the Alamosa County Detention Center on a $60,000 bond.