DENVER (CBS4) — A man in a wheelchair was carjacked at gunpoint while unloading his groceries outside his apartment in Brighton Monday morning. The victim was in his apartment complex’s parking lot in the 100 block of South Miller Avenue when armed men allegedly stole his modified maroon 2019 Dodge Challenger with Colorado license plate ODC-634.
The victim said the men approached him, one of them pulled out a handgun and demanded his vehicle.
The suspect with the gun was described as a white man, approximately 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans, a grey hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored ball cap, and a blue face covering.
The second suspect was described as a white man, approximately 5-foot-8 tall.
The vehicle was last spotted in the area of Interstate 76 and Zuni. Anyone with information is urged to contact Brighton Police at 303.288.1535.