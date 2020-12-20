TRAFFIC ALERTInterstate 70 closed this weekend from Brighton Boulevard to I-270 in Denver
By Danielle Chavira
EDWARDS, Colo. (CBS4) – A judge sentenced 27-year-old Leigha Ackerson to life in prison plus 48 years for her role in the murder of Catherine Kelley, 74, in Edwards. Kelley died on Jan. 24, 2018.

Ackerson was found guilty last month after fighting charges including first degree murder and going to trial. Her husband, Jacob White, pleaded guilty to second degree murder and first degree burglary in September 2018.

Jacob Taylor White (L) and Leigha Page Ackerson (credit: Eagle County Sheriff’s Office)

He was sentenced to spend 68 years in prison.

Prosecutors say both broke into Kelley’s large home and stayed there, undetected, for at least a day.

Ackerson’s cellmate testified Ackerman told her that Ackerson and her husband took a frozen chicken out of a freezer with the intent to make a meal of it. They were interrupted when Kelley came home unexpectedly.

Catherine Kelley (credit: Facebook)

The couple was not seen and went back to the area they had been staying. They then approached Kelley the next morning who offered to make them a meal.

The couple then attacked Kelley and murdered her. They were found within hours of leaving the home after a neighbor became concerned when Kelley didn’t answer the front door.

Ackerson claimed she was abused by White and could not stop him from killing Kelley.

