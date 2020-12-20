ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Four firefighters in Routt County suffered minor injuries after the fire truck they were in rolled off 200 feet down a steep embankment. The crash happened on Saturday after the firefighters were leaving the scene of a garage fire.
The West Routt Fire Protection District responded to the home on Peak View Court to find the back of a garage on fire. The flames did not spread to other homes, but did damage vehicles inside the structure and the garage itself.
Firefighters extinguished the fire and began loading up their equipment. After they left, the fire truck rolled numerous times off the edge of Valley Drive.
Officials say all firefighters were wearing their seat belts.
Multiple agencies, including Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue and ambulances from West Routt Fire, responded.
All four firefighters are expected to be okay.
Crews returned to the scene on Sunday to remove the fire truck from the embankment. Officials do not believe speed was a factor, but say the truck “broke loose” on road which had hairpins turns covered in snow and ice.
The cause of the garage fire is under investigation.