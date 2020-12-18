Comments
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Three trailers that were stolen have been recovered by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, and there is an effort underway to find out who owns two of them. The third’s owner has been located.
The identifying information that was on the trailers was removed. The two trailers whose owners are unknown were described as follows:
– A triple axle Featherlite horse trailer
– A flatbed trailer
Anyone with information that they think might help investigators in the case is asked to call Detective Dan Black at (970) 400-2836 or Deputy Daniel Chapman at (970) 400-4290. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).