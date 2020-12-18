PARKER, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters rushed to a burning home in Parker on Friday night. When crews arrived at 8463 Wheatgrass Cir., the fire that started in the garage had spread to the home, the second floor and the basement.
Crews were initially concerned about the flames from the home spreading to nearby homes. Neighbors were evacuated and fortunately firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading, although there is some damage to the side of a neighboring home.
A car parked in the driveway was damaged. No one was injured. What caused the fire is being investigated.
WHEATGRASS CIR. UPDATE: firefighters are reporting the fire has extended from the garage and into the second floor and basement. There are also concerns about the fire extending to homes next door. Residents evacuated safely. Fire suppression and searches are continuing.
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) December 19, 2020