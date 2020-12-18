TRAFFIC ALERTInterstate 70 closed this weekend from Brighton Boulevard to I-270 in Denver
By Jennifer McRae
PARKER, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters rushed to a burning home in Parker on Friday night. When crews arrived at 8463 Wheatgrass Cir., the fire that started in the garage had spread to the home, the second floor and the basement.

(credit: South Metro Fire)

Crews were initially concerned about the flames from the home spreading to nearby homes. Neighbors were evacuated and fortunately firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading, although there is some damage to the side of a neighboring home.

(credit: South Metro Fire)

A car parked in the driveway was damaged. No one was injured. What caused the fire is being investigated.

 

