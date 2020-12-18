(CBS4) – Rep. Ken Buck, a Republican who represents Colorado’s 4th Congressional District, is departing from his role as the state party chairman of the Colorado Republican Committee.
In announcing the move, he says he’s pleased with the work the state party has done in the past two years, but feels he can fight for conservative values in other way.
“I am pleased with the work the state party has done over the last two years to create a strong base that will benefit our Party for years to come. We have reinvested in data, fundraising, communications, our volunteers, and have worked to show the people of Colorado that our Party is one that knows how much Results Matter. I am excited to continue working with you all in the coming months as we move through the process of organizational meetings and electing new officers for the 2022 cycle,” he said in a statement.
Last month Buck was re-elected to Congress, defeating Democrat Ike McCorkle. Buck has held his seat in Congress since 2015.
“I look forward to continuing to be a part of a unified Republican Party here in Colorado as we fight to retake our state and deliver meaningful results for the hard-working folks across the Centennial State,” Buck also said in his statement.