DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Mayor Michael Hancock designated Murphy Robinson as Deputy Mayor for 2021. Robinson has served as Executive Director of the Department of Safety for Denver since May.
He previously served as Deputy Mayor for 2019 when he was Executive Director of General Services. He will begin his current term of Deputy Mayor on Jan. 1, 2021.
According to the Mayor’s Office, The Deputy Mayor exercises the duties and responsibilities of the Office of Mayor whenever the Mayor is unable, for any cause, to perform the duties of the office. Per § 2.1.2 of the Denver Charter, the Mayor shall designate a member of the cabinet as Deputy Mayor, with the designation being valid for one year.