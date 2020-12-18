Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Health executives will not be getting bonuses for 2020. This decision after there was an uproar over the 2019 bonuses that were paid out this past spring.
A CBS4 investigation revealed the executives received bonuses between $50,000 and $230,000 in April. That was one week after frontline hospital workers were asked to voluntarily take leave without pay or reduce their hours.
The board of directors said the incentive program has been suspended and will be reconsidered at a later time.