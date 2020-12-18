JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS) – Thirty-eight-year-old Christy Jo Sinner used a small lighter to ignite fires in the basement and main floors of her parent’s Littleton home a week ago, according to case documents obtained by CBS4.

Sinner was arrested by police while sitting in a car outside the residence, allegedly about to drive off and buy gasoline to fuel a fire that failed to ignite in the family’s garage, her arrest affidavit reads.

Family members speculated Sinner’s tirade was sparked by her unhappiness over sharing the home’s wireless signal with children who were learning remotely from their schools due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to the case documents.

Sinner faces arson, assault and child abuse charges. But a spokesperson from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that Sinner no longer faces the four counts of attempted homicide that were part of her arrest.

“We have an ethical obligation to file charges in which we believe we have a likelihood of conviction,” Pam Russell of the JeffCo DA’s Office said.

Family members told investigators that Sinner may suffer from undiagnosed mental illness and has been hospitalized previously for it.

South Metro Fire Rescue was called to the home in the 7100 block of South Depew Street at 6:40 p.m. on Dec. 11th.

Four other people were home at the time of the incident.

One person, an older adult male, was taken to the hospital from the scene. He had suffered singed hair and smoke inhalation while trying to extinguish the fires Sinner had lit. He was treated and released that night.

The other three were not injured.

Firefighters rescued a cat and a dog from the home. The cat was given oxygen, SMFR reported.