(CBS4) – Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus is being honored for donating money to help those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. McManus has been named as the NFL Players Association’s Community MVP for Week 14. Through His Project McManus foundation, he donated $15,000 to three Colorado restaurants and $15,000 to cover overdue rent or mortgage payments for single-parent households and mothers affected by domestic abuse, poverty, trauma or homelessness.

“I am humbled and honored to be named Week 14 NFLPA Community MVP,” McManus said in a statement. “My foundation and I strive to find impactful ways to impact families, businesses and youth facing hardship.”

McManus launched the Helping for the Holidays program in December which donates $5,000 to local restaurants. His first one was with Jack’s Bar & Grill in Arvada, which had to furlough 75 percent of its employees. The funds given covered food costs, provided free meals to the public to encourage tipping of staff, and assisting with business expenses. He will give $5,000 to two more local restaurants.

👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 SOLD OUT in an hour!!!You guys are amazing. Please continue to support our Colorado Restaurants. And stay tuned to Next Tuesday (12/22) for the next FREE $5000 of orders at a restaurant TBD by you guys. https://t.co/kiIkqBqhEf — Brandon McManus (@thekidmcmanus) December 16, 2020

In March, he subsidized 20,000 meals to the Food Bank of the Rockies and in May he donated 400 lunches to front-line health care workers in the UC Health System.

“They’re the heroes right now. I know a lot of people look up to us professional athletes as kids and stuff like that, but these guys are on the frontline working saving lives and really helping out as many people as possible,” said McManus in May.

For being named Community MVP, the NFLPA will make a $10,000 donation to the player’s foundation or charity of choice. In addition, our new partner Pledge It will set up a crowdfunding campaign where supporters can pledge donations to the player’s cause based on their on-the-field performances during the season.

McManus, along with the other 2020 Community MVPs, will become eligible for this year’s Alan Page Community Award, which is the highest honor that the NFLPA can bestow upon a player.

The Broncos (5-8) host the Buffalo Bills (10-3) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.