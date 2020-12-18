Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Aurora Police Department is investigating a shooting on Thursday night at a gas station. Officers responded to the Conoco at 11889 East Colfax Avenue around 6:15 p.m.
Investigators say two people, a man and a woman, drove themselves to the hospital. Both are expected to survive.
It’s still unclear what led up to the shooting. A police spokesperson told CBS4, “We really haven’t been able to get a lot of details from those involved at this point in the investigation.”
Officers said the suspect is possibly driving an older gold SUV. Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to call the Aurora Police Department at 303-627-3100. Callers can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.