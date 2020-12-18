CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Another set of human remains found in a remote area in Conejos County could possibly be identified. The remains of three people were discovered in Southern Colorado last month.
Several law enforcement agencies responded to two properties in Las Sauces, near each other, after human remains were found. In all, three sets of human remains were found.
One set of remains have been identified as Myron Robert Martinez of Del Norte. The 38-year-old man was reported missing to the Rio Grande Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 6. His family tells investigators they had not talked with Martinez since late October.
Investigators believe foul play is involved, but have not determined how Martinez died.
Martinez was a registered sex offender in Colorado. Court records show he was charged with sexual assault on a child in 2006 and 2009. His latest arrest dates to August of 2018 in Denver for charges including failing to register as a sex offender.
The second set could be that of Selena Esquibel, according to a confidential informant. That person told investigators that the suspect in the case, Adre “Psycho” Baroz, was there when Esquibel was shot, killed and then buried.
Law enforcement found Baroz in Gallup, New Mexico two days after a manhunt was launched and arrested him.