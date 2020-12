COVID In Denver: Ruby Hill Rail Yard Will Be Closed This WinterThere will be no shredding at Ruby Hill Rail Yard in Denver this winter. Officials say the risk of the spread of COVID-19 is too great for them to allow the hill to be open for snowboarders and skiers.

2 minutes ago

Avalanche Training Area Opens In White River National ForestAn avalanche beacon training area is open to the public in the White River National Forest. The new training park allows visitors to practice using avalanche trans-receivers which are key to finding avalanche victims.

3 minutes ago

Denver International Airport Audit Finds Trains, Escalators In Need Of MaintenanceDenver's auditor claims Denver International Airport needs to do a better job at maintaining things like the train and escalators. An audit found that DIA doesn't monitor the third-party companies who are supposed to keep them moving.

3 minutes ago

COVID In Colorado: Health Care Workers Who Get Pfizer Vaccine Wear Bio-Button To Detect Side EffectsSome health care workers who have received the Pfizer vaccine will be wearing the "Bio-Button." The device was developed by BioIntelliSense in Golden.

3 minutes ago

Toyota 4Runners Targeted In Garfield County TheftsThe Garfield County Sheriff's Office is warning about an increase in auto thefts, specifically Toyota 4Runners. Two 4Runners were stolen from two different spots in the county on Tuesday.

3 minutes ago

The Number Of First Time Filings For Unemployment Was Up Last WeekOver forty thousand people filed for unemployment last week.

3 hours ago