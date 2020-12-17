DENVER (CBS4) – There will be no shredding at Ruby Hill Rail Yard in Denver this winter. Officials say the risk of the spread of COVID-19 is too great for them to allow the hill to be open for snowboarders and skiers.
Due to Public Health Order capacity limits and other COVID-19 restrictions, the Rail Yard at Ruby Hill Park will not open this season and the sledding hill is closed until further notice. We continue to work with public health officials on how to safely open park amenities.
— Denver Parks & Recreation (@denverparksrec) December 17, 2020
The urban rail yard that’s within city limits offers 10 rails and boxes. It typically opens between January and February.
Sledding at the hill is also closed until further notice.
The city says it is working with public health officials to try to get some park amenities open safely.