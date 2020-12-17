GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – A 20-year-old man is in the Weld County Jail after a fight with a police officer in which a shot was fired overnight. Police say a Dacono police officer had arrested Michael Zamarron late Wednesday night in Longmont. He was placed in a patrol car and somehow escaped from his handcuffs while he was being taken to jail.
He then allegedly reached through the window in the patrol car and hit the officer multiple times on the head while trying to grab his gun. That was when the police officer was driving near 83rd Avenue and 10th Street in Greeley.
One round was fired but it’s not clear if that was from the suspect or the officer during the struggle. The officer was hurt and was taken to the hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Greeley police wound up responding to the scene and described the attack as follows in a Facebook post:
(The suspect Michael Zamarron) hit the officer multiple times in the head and grabbed the officer’s duty firearm from the holster. Before Zamarron could get the gun out of the holster completely, the officer hit the brakes on the patrol car. During the struggle for the officer’s handgun, one round was fired.
Zamarron tentatively faces charges of second-degree assault on a police officer, attempted escape and disarming a peace officer.