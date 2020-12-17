Comments
ERIE, Colo. (CBS4) — The town of Erie’s ice rink is officially open. They partnered with the Recess Factory and they have been working around the clock to get it up and frozen!
It is located at 130 Wells Street, just east of the post office.
Because of COVID-19, there is a limit of 30 tickets per public skate session. You must make a reservation online at www.erieicerink.com.
Each session is 50 minutes, with 10 minutes between to allow for skaters to depart, the next session to arrive, and cleaning of appropriate areas. Masks are required.
Admission includes complimentary skate rental, as available.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children 12 and under.