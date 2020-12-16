GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – There are many collections this time of year, drives for clothing, food, toys. But Hope United Methodist Church in Greenwood Village is asking for donations of a different kind, basic items that help build communities.

This year, the Advent Mission is all about tools… tape measures, retractable utility knives, levels and even something called “cats paws.”

“It’s sort of like the end of the hammer where you can pull nails out,” explained Kate Stapleton, Director of Children’s Ministries at the church.

The tools are must-haves when building a house. They will go into the hands of some of the 20,000 volunteers who work with Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver every year.

“Having a church do a tool drive for us is perfect in 2020,” said Heather Lafferty, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver. “We always need tools. That’s just kind of the basics of our work.”

Kate Stapleton said a tool collection makes sense during COVID. It’s drive-up, so it’s safe.

“They wear their mask, I wear my mask, we meet them at the car,” said Kate.

And with church services all virtual, it’s a chance to connect.

“Even though they don’t get to come inside, they get to go to church. People love that,” Kate said.

“This is different,” said Pat Lozier who showed up with two bags of tools.

Pat has been a congregant of Hope for more than 30 years. She says she got great help at Home Depot buying exactly what’s on the list from Habitat.

“And he thought it was cool that our church was doing this,” Pat said.

The final tool collection at Hope United Methodist Church in Greenwood Village is Sunday, Dec. 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

If you’d like to give:

Please limit the items you donate to those listed below. Please only donate NEW tools.

Retractable Utility Knives

25 ft. Tape Measures

Cats Paws (nail pullers)

Lysol Spray

Disinfecting Wipes

1/8” Drill Bits

Phillips Head and T25 Star Bits for Impact Drivers (screw gun)

Torpedo Levels: 2ft, 4ft, 6ft, 8ft

If you would rather order online and ship, use this address:

Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver

ATTN: Rita Mohler

3245 Eliot Street

Denver, CO 80211

If you would rather make a monetary donation, please write your check out to Hope UMC and put Advent Mission (HH) on the memo line. You can mail a check to the church, 5101 S Dayton St, Greenwood Village, CO 80111, or drop off during the tool collection dates.

If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to email Kate Stapleton at kate.stapleton@hope-umc.org.

There is no set goal, but those who donate can help build an affordable home for a family in need.