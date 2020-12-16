DENVER (CBS4)– Frontline workers continue to receive some of the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine in Colorado. HealthONE began administering shots to its staff at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
They started with Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center in Denver. Joyce Jones was the first person to receive the vaccine at the hospital. She is a unit secretary and screener with 46 years of service at the hospital.
Jones is often the first person people interact with when they visit. She received the shot at the end of her shift and said she felt great. Staff is expected to not return to work for 24 to 48 hours after getting the vaccine.
“The faster we get rid of this, the faster it is going to go away, so I think everybody needs to get it,” said Jones.
Jones is also a woman of color and her biggest motivation to get the shot is her family and also seeing those who were infected with COVID-19.