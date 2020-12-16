DENVER (CBS4)– Grocery stores in Colorado remain open and have been operating throughout the pandemic. Their employees are considered essential, but many feel they are not receiving the protection they deserve.
The employees union and nonpartisan organization of unions are calling on grocers to take better care of their employees. They are asking Kroger and Safeway to reinstate a $2 per hour hazard pay bump. They also want more health safeguards.
Employees and family members of workers joined the campaign. One woman spoke about her brother who worked for Kroger and died of COVID-19 in May.
“We want Kroger to stop hurting workers like my brother through their inaction. Kroger continues to put their workers at risk,” said Nikki Trujillo.
In a statement, King Soopers said its priority is to provide a safe environment for all its employees. It will continue to listen to its associates to ensure their wellbeing.