AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Interstate 70 was shut down east of Aurora Tuesday afternoon. The highway was closed between Airpark Road, exit 292, and exit 363 in Limon, the Colorado State Patrol tweeted at noon. The CSP blamed “deteriorating road conditions.”
“Please be patient during the closure or stay home if possible,” the CSP tweeted.
There was no estimate for when the highway would reopen.
The snowy weather and icy conditions caused problems on Colorado’s Eastern Plains throughout Monday morning.
A jackknifed semi hit an ambulance in Limon earlier in the day.
Luckily, no one was injured but the ambulance is now out of commission.
Another jackknifed semi blocked westbound lanes a little further down the road earlier.
The CSP warned that roads were very slick and urged drivers to slow down and pull over for emergency vehicles.