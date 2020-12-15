DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is releasing more information about the 5 Star State Certification Program. It’s designed to act as a framework to accelerate the reopening of businesses under restrictions on the state’s COVID-19 dial.
A county can apply for fewer capacity limits despite the level of severity reflected on the COVID-19 dial after implementing increased safety measures and other requirements. Details about the parameters of the program, who is eligible and what requirements businesses have to follow will be released later this week.
The 5 Star State Certification Program checklist shows the steps needed to be completed, as well as provides tools for those counties or cities interested in beginning the planning process to apply for the program.
The program is meant to “encourage businesses to implement safety measures beyond what is already required by public health orders and guidelines that will help slow the spread of COVID-19, and in doing so, be able to accelerate their reopening.”