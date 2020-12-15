CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– A long-term care facility in Brighton was partially evacuated on Tuesday night during an investigation into hazardous materials. A wing of the building will remain off limits overnight because the sprinkler system activated, causing some water damage inside Inglenook at Brighton.

Fire crews rushed to the facility located at 2100 block of E. Egbert St. in Brighton on Tuesday evening on reports of a hazmat incident. It is unclear what triggered the hazmat investigation.

One wing of the facility was evacuated and all residents will be rehoused within the facility, which includes assisted living and memory care units.

Three people were transported to the hospital for observation.

