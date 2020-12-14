Comments
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Highland Hills Golf Course in Greeley temporarily closed on Monday because of coronavirus cases on the property. The course will be closed until Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Course officials say multiple employees testing positive within a two-week time period. They add anyone who visited the course within the last two weeks may have been exposed. It is recommended they get a coronavirus test.
Crew members will clean and disinfect the clubhouse and maintenance shops before they reopen.
The restaurant at the golf course is not affected.