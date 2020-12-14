The Answer Is 'Yes' To Getting Vaccine After Having COVID Says CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave HnidaWith the arrival of Pfizer's vaccine for COVID-19 in Colorado, many people are asking if they should get the immunization if they have already had coronavirus. CBSN Denver's Makenzie O'Keefe posed that very question to CBS4 Medical Dr. Dave Hnida Monday morning, just hours after the vaccine arrived.

1 hour ago

Monarch Casino In Black Hawk Is Hosting A Career FairThe hotel is looking for food and beverage employees and front desk workers.

1 hour ago

Adams County Deputies Stepped In To Help Two Boys Who Had Their Bikes StolenThe boys had called 911 after their bikes where stolen and deputies stepped in and bought the boys new bikes, helmets, and a pump.

1 hour ago

The ALCU Has Filed A Class Action Lawsuit Against The El Paso County SheriffThe suit claims that the sheriff does not do enough to protect prisoners from COVID.

1 hour ago

COVID In Greeley: Golf Course Closed For Cleaning After Employees Test PositiveThe Highland Hills Golf Course in Greeley temporarily closed on Monday because of coronavirus cases on the property. The course will be closed until Tuesday, Dec. 15.

1 hour ago

Jorge Francisco Hernandez-Escarena Formally Charged With Murdering His FatherA 26-year-old man whom police found jumping on the roof of a parked car in Commerce City six days ago was formally charged Monday in an Adams County courtroom with 1st Degree Murder.

1 hour ago