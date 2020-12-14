DENVER (CBS4) — Colorado’s nine presidential electors will meet at the State Capitol Monday to cast their votes for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. The electors are required vote for the presidential and vice-presidential candidates who received the highest numbers of votes in Colorado’s General Election.
In July, the United States Supreme Court ruled that states can require presidential electors to cast their votes for the candidates that won the state’s popular vote. That upholds state laws that punish so-called “faithless electors” who break their pledge and vote for a candidate other than the one who won the state’s popular vote.
Colorado elector Michael Baca was at the center of the case. In 2016, Democrat Hillary Clinton won Colorado but Baca instead voted for Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican. That was after Baca took a pledge to cast his ballot following the will of the people of Colorado.
Before entering the electors were required to take a COVID-19 test. If they tested positive there were alternate electors standing by to take their places.
Gov. Jared Polis and Secretary of State Jena Griswold will preside over the meeting of Colorado’s presidential electors and Colorado’s chief justice will deliver the oath of office.
After the electors cast their votes, Sec. Griswold will certify the votes. The ballots will then be sent to two places: to Vice President Mike Pence, president of U.S. Senate, and the National Archives.
