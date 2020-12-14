CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning people about potentially dangerous conditions after an angler fell through the ice at Boyd Lake State Park. Luckily, the water was shallow and the angler was able to get out.

CPW said the lake on has 1.5 inches of ice in some areas.

“The ice should be at least four inches before people are out ice fishing,” CPW officials tweeted.

