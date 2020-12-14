Comments
LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning people about potentially dangerous conditions after an angler fell through the ice at Boyd Lake State Park. Luckily, the water was shallow and the angler was able to get out.
CPW said the lake on has 1.5 inches of ice in some areas.
“The ice should be at least four inches before people are out ice fishing,” CPW officials tweeted.
At Boyd Lake State Park, the lake only has 1.5 inches of ice in areas. An angler fell through this morning and luckily wasn’t very deep and was able to get out.
The ice should be at least four inches before people are out ice fishing.https://t.co/bxNkAd6vAZ pic.twitter.com/imniVra0cF
— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) December 14, 2020