DENVER (CBS4) – Several cars were damaged in Denver’s Harvey Park neighborhood when a runaway UPS delivery truck lost control earlier this month and slammed into several cars. No one was hurt.
The crash happened on South Stuart Street on Dec. 2. The truck slammed into four cars parked on the street. It was caught on a neighbor’s video doorbell. Erika Gaum shared her video with CBS4.
The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. A UPS representative tells CBS4 that an investigation found the electronic braking system on the truck failed, causing the truck to fall downhill. The police report from Denver police says the driver of the truck stopped to make a delivery and tried to start the truck again. That failed, and the truck jumped out of gear, causing it to travel in reverse down the street and hit the cars.
The company has reached three of the four claimants involved, and will provide them with rental cars and compensation for the loss. Denver Police cited the driver for operating an unsafe vehicle.
