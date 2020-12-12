CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Michael Abeyta
Filed Under:Colorado News, Coronavirus, COVID Vaccine

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is ready to do their part in distributing new COVID-19 vaccines. The Food and Drug Administration approved the first vaccine for the coronavirus on Friday night.

Now the distribution process can begin in the United States.

(credit: CBS)

Operation Warp Speed Chief Operating Officer Gen. Gus Perna spoke about the process on Saturday. He says he expects the first shipments to arrive at 145 sites across the country on Monday.

“You have heard me refer to today as D-Day. Some people assumed that I meant day of distribution. In fact, D-Day in the military designates the day the mission begins,” Perna said. “Now we’ll begin distribution of safe and effective vaccines to the American people.”

In an interview with CBS4 on Thursday, Chief Medical Officer at CDPHE Dr. Eric France said when the FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine Colorado will get some doses shortly after.

“Within the next day or two we’ll get a shipment of our first doses some forty thousand doses that will be coming to the state.”

That means Coloradans working in COVID-19 hospitals, nursing homes and their residents all over the state will begin inoculation.

“Of course we are starting with the people who are taking care of all of us,” said France.

(credit: CBS)

Locations across the state with ultra-low temperature freezers will receive the first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine and distribute them to frontline workers. It’s not just cities getting the first shipment vaccine, the state “also considered equitable geographic distribution” meaning rural communities will get doses as well.

“My hope is by February those living in long term care facilities will have been vaccinated,” said  France.

After this first phase, essential workers will become eligible for both the Pfizer and the Moderna versions. Again, the state plans to provide vaccines for all Coloradans at facilities in communities across the state.

“That whole process may take through the summer. It depends a lot on how the supply chain works and when we get vaccines in the state,” said France.

LINK: CDPHE COVID Vaccine Plan

The first two shipments of vaccine will be allocated to the following locations in the following amounts:

Facility name Pfizer initial allocation Moderna initial allocation
Alamosa County Public Health Department 600
Animas Surgical Hospital* 115
Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center 400
Aspen Valley Hospital 100 500
Baca County Public Health 100
Banner Fort Collins Medical Center 200
Bent County Public Health 100
Boulder County Public Health – Boulder Site 600
Boulder County Public Health – Longmont Site 100
Castle Rock Adventist Hospital 415 200
Chaffee County Public Health 100
Cheyenne County Public Health 100
Children’s Hospital Colorado* 4875 6300
Clear Creek County Public Health 100
Clinica Family Health – Boulder 200
Clinica Family Health – Pecos 200
Clinica Family Health – Thornton 100
Clinica Family Health – Westminster Federal Heights 100
Colorado Canyons Hospital and Medical Center* 300
Colorado Department of Corrections Pharmacy 500
Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo 2300
Colorado Plains Medical Center 150 200
Colorado West Health Care – Community Hospital 1200
Community Health Services 100
Conejos County Public Health 100
Costilla County Public Health 100
Custer County Public Health Agency 100
Delta County Memorial Hospital 330 300
Delta County Public Health Department 100
Denver Health Medical Center 2925 5600
Denver Public Health Immunization Clinic 400
Dolores County Public Health 100
Eagle County Public Health Avon 1100
East Morgan County Hospital 200
El Paso County Public Health 300
Foothills Hospital (Boulder Community) 975 2000
Fremont County Department of Public Health and Environment 100
Gilpin County Public Health 100
Good Samaritan Medical Center 975 900
Grand County Public Health 100
Grand River Medical Center 600
Gunnison County Public Health* 300 600
Haxtun Hospital District 50 100
Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center 345 300
Hinsdale County Public Health 100
Jefferson County Public Health 200
Kaiser Permanente Arapahoe Medical Office 200
Kaiser Permanente Aurora Centrepoint Medical Office 300
Kaiser Permanente Baseline Medical Office 100
Kaiser Permanente Briargate Medical Office 100
Kaiser Permanente Brighton Medical Office 100
Kaiser Permanente East Denver Medical Office 100
Kaiser Permanente Hidden Lake Medical Office 200
Kaiser Permanente Highlands Ranch Medical Office 100
Kaiser Permanente Lakewood Medical Office 300
Kaiser Permanente Lone Tree Medical Office 500
Kaiser Permanente Longmont Medical Office 100
Kaiser Permanente Rock Creek Medical Office 700
Kaiser Permanente Skyline Medical Office 200
Kaiser Permanente Smoky Hill Medical Office 100
Kaiser Permanente Southwest Medical Office 100
Kaiser Permanente Westminster Medical Office 300
Kaiser Permanente Wheat Ridge Medical Office 100
Kaiser Permanente Franklin Street 600
Kiowa County Public Health 100
Kit Carson County Dept. of Public Health and Environment 100
Lake County Public Health Agency 100
Larimer County Department of Health and Environment 300
Las Animas – Huerfano Health – Walsenburg 100
Las Animas – Huerfano Health Dept. – Trinidad 100
Lincoln County Public Health 200
Littleton Adventist Hospital 600
Longmont United Hospital 700
Longs Peak Hospital 700
Lutheran Medical Center 975 1500
Matthews – VU 200
McKee Medical Center 230 200
Medical Center of Aurora 375 2100
Memorial Hospital 400
Mercy Regional Medical Center 360 800
Mesa County Public Health 200
Middle Park Medical Center 300
Mineral (Silver Thread) County Public Health Agency 100
Moffat County Public Health 100
Montezuma County Public Health Dept. 100
Montrose County Public Health 100
Montrose Memorial Hospital 800
Mt. San Rafael Hospital 300
National Jewish Health 975
North Colorado Medical Center 580 900
North Suburban Medical Center 1300
Northeast Colorado Health Dept 200
Northeast Colorado Health Dept- Akron 100
Northeast Colorado Health Dept- Fort Morgan 100
Northeast Colorado Health Dept- Holyoke 100
Northeast Colorado Health Dept- Julesburg 100
Northeast Colorado Health Dept- Yuma 100
Northwest Colorado Health – Craig 100
Optum Medical Center Point Specialty Clinic 700
Otero County Health Department – La Junta 100
Ouray County Public Health Agency 100
Pagosa Springs Medical Center 200
Park County Public Health 100
Parker Adventist Hospital 1200
Parkview Medical Center, Inc. 1000 2500
Penrose-St. Francis Health Services 1950 1100
Platte Valley Medical Center 2600
Porter Adventist Hospital 1400
Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center 975 2900
Prowers County Public Health 100
Prowers Medical Center 175 100
Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment* 10 300
Rio Blanco County Department of Public Health 200
Rio Grande County Public Health 100
Rio Grande Hospital 50 100
Rose Medical Center 300 1500
Routt County Public Health Department 100
Saguache County Public Health – Center 100
Saguache County Public Health – Saguache 100
Saint Joseph Hospital 1650 3000
Salud Family Health Center Brighton 100
Salud Family Health Center Commerce City 100
Salud Family Health Center Longmont 100
Salud Family Health Centers – Fort Collins 100
San Juan Basin Public Health 100
San Juan County Public Health 100
San Miguel County Dept. of Health and Env 100
Sedgwick County Memorial Hospital 115 100
Sky Ridge Medical Center 975 2600
Southwest Memorial Hospital 300 200
St. Anthony Hospital 975 1500
St. Anthony North Health Campus 975 400
St. Anthony Summit Medical Center 180 800
St. Mary’s Medical Center 675 2300
St. Thomas More Hospital 300 100
Sterling Regional Medical Center 300
Summit County Public Health 100
Swedish Medical Center 1950 2400
Teller County Public Health and Environment 100
Telluride Regional Medical Center 100
Tri-County Health Department – Greenwood Village* 500
UCHealth Broomfield Hospital 200
UCHealth Grandview Hospital 100
UCHealth Greeley Hospital* 325 500
UCHealth Highlands Ranch Hospital 700
UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies 500 1100
UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital 3900 4100
UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center* 580 200
University of Colorado Health Memorial Hospital Central 3900 4100
University of Colorado Health Memorial Hospital North 800
University of Colorado Hospital Authority 7800 6000
Vail Health Hospital* 875 800
Valley View Hospital Association 215 1000
Valley Wide Alamosa Pharmacy 500
Weld County Department of Public Health 200
Wray Community District Hospital 100

* These locations are also serving as hubs and will help us distribute vaccine to other locations. The amount of vaccine listed in this table for these locations is the amount they will administer themselves, not the amount they will distribute to other facilities. This table reflects the final destinations of all doses in the first two vaccine shipments.

