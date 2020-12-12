DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is ready to do their part in distributing new COVID-19 vaccines. The Food and Drug Administration approved the first vaccine for the coronavirus on Friday night.
Now the distribution process can begin in the United States.
Operation Warp Speed Chief Operating Officer Gen. Gus Perna spoke about the process on Saturday. He says he expects the first shipments to arrive at 145 sites across the country on Monday.
“You have heard me refer to today as D-Day. Some people assumed that I meant day of distribution. In fact, D-Day in the military designates the day the mission begins,” Perna said. “Now we’ll begin distribution of safe and effective vaccines to the American people.”
In an interview with CBS4 on Thursday, Chief Medical Officer at CDPHE Dr. Eric France said when the FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine Colorado will get some doses shortly after.
“Within the next day or two we’ll get a shipment of our first doses some forty thousand doses that will be coming to the state.”
That means Coloradans working in COVID-19 hospitals, nursing homes and their residents all over the state will begin inoculation.
“Of course we are starting with the people who are taking care of all of us,” said France.
Locations across the state with ultra-low temperature freezers will receive the first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine and distribute them to frontline workers. It’s not just cities getting the first shipment vaccine, the state “also considered equitable geographic distribution” meaning rural communities will get doses as well.
“My hope is by February those living in long term care facilities will have been vaccinated,” said France.
After this first phase, essential workers will become eligible for both the Pfizer and the Moderna versions. Again, the state plans to provide vaccines for all Coloradans at facilities in communities across the state.
“That whole process may take through the summer. It depends a lot on how the supply chain works and when we get vaccines in the state,” said France.
LINK: CDPHE COVID Vaccine Plan
The first two shipments of vaccine will be allocated to the following locations in the following amounts:
|Facility name
|Pfizer initial allocation
|Moderna initial allocation
|Alamosa County Public Health Department
|600
|Animas Surgical Hospital*
|115
|Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center
|400
|Aspen Valley Hospital
|100
|500
|Baca County Public Health
|100
|Banner Fort Collins Medical Center
|200
|Bent County Public Health
|100
|Boulder County Public Health – Boulder Site
|600
|Boulder County Public Health – Longmont Site
|100
|Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
|415
|200
|Chaffee County Public Health
|100
|Cheyenne County Public Health
|100
|Children’s Hospital Colorado*
|4875
|6300
|Clear Creek County Public Health
|100
|Clinica Family Health – Boulder
|200
|Clinica Family Health – Pecos
|200
|Clinica Family Health – Thornton
|100
|Clinica Family Health – Westminster Federal Heights
|100
|Colorado Canyons Hospital and Medical Center*
|300
|Colorado Department of Corrections Pharmacy
|500
|Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo
|2300
|Colorado Plains Medical Center
|150
|200
|Colorado West Health Care – Community Hospital
|1200
|Community Health Services
|100
|Conejos County Public Health
|100
|Costilla County Public Health
|100
|Custer County Public Health Agency
|100
|Delta County Memorial Hospital
|330
|300
|Delta County Public Health Department
|100
|Denver Health Medical Center
|2925
|5600
|Denver Public Health Immunization Clinic
|400
|Dolores County Public Health
|100
|Eagle County Public Health Avon
|1100
|East Morgan County Hospital
|200
|El Paso County Public Health
|300
|Foothills Hospital (Boulder Community)
|975
|2000
|Fremont County Department of Public Health and Environment
|100
|Gilpin County Public Health
|100
|Good Samaritan Medical Center
|975
|900
|Grand County Public Health
|100
|Grand River Medical Center
|600
|Gunnison County Public Health*
|300
|600
|Haxtun Hospital District
|50
|100
|Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center
|345
|300
|Hinsdale County Public Health
|100
|Jefferson County Public Health
|200
|Kaiser Permanente Arapahoe Medical Office
|200
|Kaiser Permanente Aurora Centrepoint Medical Office
|300
|Kaiser Permanente Baseline Medical Office
|100
|Kaiser Permanente Briargate Medical Office
|100
|Kaiser Permanente Brighton Medical Office
|100
|Kaiser Permanente East Denver Medical Office
|100
|Kaiser Permanente Hidden Lake Medical Office
|200
|Kaiser Permanente Highlands Ranch Medical Office
|100
|Kaiser Permanente Lakewood Medical Office
|300
|Kaiser Permanente Lone Tree Medical Office
|500
|Kaiser Permanente Longmont Medical Office
|100
|Kaiser Permanente Rock Creek Medical Office
|700
|Kaiser Permanente Skyline Medical Office
|200
|Kaiser Permanente Smoky Hill Medical Office
|100
|Kaiser Permanente Southwest Medical Office
|100
|Kaiser Permanente Westminster Medical Office
|300
|Kaiser Permanente Wheat Ridge Medical Office
|100
|Kaiser Permanente Franklin Street
|600
|Kiowa County Public Health
|100
|Kit Carson County Dept. of Public Health and Environment
|100
|Lake County Public Health Agency
|100
|Larimer County Department of Health and Environment
|300
|Las Animas – Huerfano Health – Walsenburg
|100
|Las Animas – Huerfano Health Dept. – Trinidad
|100
|Lincoln County Public Health
|200
|Littleton Adventist Hospital
|600
|Longmont United Hospital
|700
|Longs Peak Hospital
|700
|Lutheran Medical Center
|975
|1500
|Matthews – VU
|200
|McKee Medical Center
|230
|200
|Medical Center of Aurora
|375
|2100
|Memorial Hospital
|400
|Mercy Regional Medical Center
|360
|800
|Mesa County Public Health
|200
|Middle Park Medical Center
|300
|Mineral (Silver Thread) County Public Health Agency
|100
|Moffat County Public Health
|100
|Montezuma County Public Health Dept.
|100
|Montrose County Public Health
|100
|Montrose Memorial Hospital
|800
|Mt. San Rafael Hospital
|300
|National Jewish Health
|975
|North Colorado Medical Center
|580
|900
|North Suburban Medical Center
|1300
|Northeast Colorado Health Dept
|200
|Northeast Colorado Health Dept- Akron
|100
|Northeast Colorado Health Dept- Fort Morgan
|100
|Northeast Colorado Health Dept- Holyoke
|100
|Northeast Colorado Health Dept- Julesburg
|100
|Northeast Colorado Health Dept- Yuma
|100
|Northwest Colorado Health – Craig
|100
|Optum Medical Center Point Specialty Clinic
|700
|Otero County Health Department – La Junta
|100
|Ouray County Public Health Agency
|100
|Pagosa Springs Medical Center
|200
|Park County Public Health
|100
|Parker Adventist Hospital
|1200
|Parkview Medical Center, Inc.
|1000
|2500
|Penrose-St. Francis Health Services
|1950
|1100
|Platte Valley Medical Center
|2600
|Porter Adventist Hospital
|1400
|Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center
|975
|2900
|Prowers County Public Health
|100
|Prowers Medical Center
|175
|100
|Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment*
|10
|300
|Rio Blanco County Department of Public Health
|200
|Rio Grande County Public Health
|100
|Rio Grande Hospital
|50
|100
|Rose Medical Center
|300
|1500
|Routt County Public Health Department
|100
|Saguache County Public Health – Center
|100
|Saguache County Public Health – Saguache
|100
|Saint Joseph Hospital
|1650
|3000
|Salud Family Health Center Brighton
|100
|Salud Family Health Center Commerce City
|100
|Salud Family Health Center Longmont
|100
|Salud Family Health Centers – Fort Collins
|100
|San Juan Basin Public Health
|100
|San Juan County Public Health
|100
|San Miguel County Dept. of Health and Env
|100
|Sedgwick County Memorial Hospital
|115
|100
|Sky Ridge Medical Center
|975
|2600
|Southwest Memorial Hospital
|300
|200
|St. Anthony Hospital
|975
|1500
|St. Anthony North Health Campus
|975
|400
|St. Anthony Summit Medical Center
|180
|800
|St. Mary’s Medical Center
|675
|2300
|St. Thomas More Hospital
|300
|100
|Sterling Regional Medical Center
|300
|Summit County Public Health
|100
|Swedish Medical Center
|1950
|2400
|Teller County Public Health and Environment
|100
|Telluride Regional Medical Center
|100
|Tri-County Health Department – Greenwood Village*
|500
|UCHealth Broomfield Hospital
|200
|UCHealth Grandview Hospital
|100
|UCHealth Greeley Hospital*
|325
|500
|UCHealth Highlands Ranch Hospital
|700
|UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies
|500
|1100
|UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital
|3900
|4100
|UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center*
|580
|200
|University of Colorado Health Memorial Hospital Central
|3900
|4100
|University of Colorado Health Memorial Hospital North
|800
|University of Colorado Hospital Authority
|7800
|6000
|Vail Health Hospital*
|875
|800
|Valley View Hospital Association
|215
|1000
|Valley Wide Alamosa Pharmacy
|500
|Weld County Department of Public Health
|200
|Wray Community District Hospital
|100
* These locations are also serving as hubs and will help us distribute vaccine to other locations. The amount of vaccine listed in this table for these locations is the amount they will administer themselves, not the amount they will distribute to other facilities. This table reflects the final destinations of all doses in the first two vaccine shipments.