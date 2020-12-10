ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Police chased a stolen tow truck through Adams County on Thursday. The sheriff’s office says they got a 911 call about a carjacking at 2:16 p.m. The caller said a man walked up to a full tow truck at 5590 High Street and pulled a gun. The victim got out of the tow truck and the man took off in it.
Police in Commerce City spotted the stolen white dually and chased it. Nine minutes later, officers reportedly deployed stop sticks near Quebec and Interstate 70 but the driver kept going.
Investigators say the suspect got out of the tow truck at 56th and York, near Suncor and ran to the water treatment facility. Copter4 flew overhead a little after 4 p.m. and captured video a tow truck in shallow water in the South Platte River.
It’s not clear what happened to the car it was towing.
The water treatment facility went on lockout and the suspect was arrested on the property.
No shots were fired and no one was hurt.