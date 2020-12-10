ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – The menorah lighting in Olde Town Arvada has become a tradition for many during Hanukkah. The COVID-19 pandemic required the event to adjust to align with best health practices, but the outdoor celebration in mid-December wasn’t due to the pandemic. The chilly event is one of the rare holiday plans unchanged by 2020.

“Before it was fashionable to dine outdoors in the winter, Chabad was doing outdoor menorah lightings around the world,” said Rabbi Benjy Brackman, Chabad of Northwest Metro Denver.

Despite the pandemic, Brackman says his Hanukkah doesn’t look much different this year. He spent the morning preparing Olde Town Arvada for the Festival of Light.

Many Jewish families still light their menorahs at home. But in 1979, public lightings outdoors became popularized when President Jimmy Carter lit a menorah outside of the White House.

“Since then, outdoor menorah lightings have become a symbol of the Hanukkah festival. Not taking away from lighting the menorah at one’s home, but in order to publicize the miracle, Chabad centers around the world have initiated this idea of lighting an outdoor menorah space,” explained Brackman.

Brackman says the pandemic has inspired what could become a new tradition locally this year: The Hanukkah Car Parade. On Sunday, Jewish families will meet at Westminster City Hill before driving the route. Each car will have a menorah attached to the top.

“In line with the publicizing of the miracle, people have been placing menorahs on the top of their cars kind of like the Pizza Hut logo,” Brackman laughed. “This has turned into getting the community to come together and having a parade of cars. Many Chabad centers around the world have been embracing this event because of COVID.”

Many Jewish families say they’ll still be at home during sundown. Rabbi Yisrael Moshe Ort with Chabad of Auraria Campus says he’s excited to spend the first night of Hanukkah at home with his newborn son.

“I’m looking forward to lighting the menorah with my family and knowing that I’m part of the lighting that people across Colorado will be doing. In the United States and all over the world. We’ll all be doing it together. Knowing through that, I’m adding light into the world,” said Ort.

Rabbi Ort says he would normally bring students from the Chabad of Auraria Campus together for a celebration, but during the pandemic, it’s been rare that students come together at all.

To maintain a sense of community, Ort provided students with menorahs, candles, dreidels and traditional Hanukkah foods, while they continue to learn from home.

“During Hanukkah we want to get people as involved as possible, so we’ll also be broadcasting on Google Meet as well as live feeds on social media,” said Ort. He’s also provided the same Hanukkah essentials to people in the community who were in need.

No matter your religion, both rabbis wish for people to see the light shined during Hanukkah as a symbol of hope after a year filled with darkness.

“There is always light in every situation. It’s just up to us to try to find it. Yes, were in the middle of a pandemic, but there are lots of beautiful blessings going on around us and it’s up to us to focus on those blessings,” said Brackman.