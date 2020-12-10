ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey could miss Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos as he’s battling a thigh injury. McCaffrey injured his thigh during a private workout last week and it resurfaced on Wednesday as he was a limited participant in practice.

McCaffrey is also nursing an AC joint injury he suffered against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9, which caused him to miss the next three games.

“At point, I don’t know, we have to monitor it day-today,” Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said of McCaffrey’s status against the Broncos on Sunday. “I think he might have tweaked it last week. It felt good going into today and then got out there and it got tight on him.”

“From what I know right now, we’ll handle it day-by-day and see if he’s able to play with the quad,” Rhule said.

McCaffrey’s season has been marred by injuries as he missed nine games with a high ankle sprain and shoulder sprain.

“I don’t think I ever had an issue with loving football. I’ve always loved it, it’s what makes me happy,” he said on Monday. “But they always say you don’t know what you have until it’s gone. And when something is taken from you that you love to do so much, it can be challenging and frustrating mentally, emotionally, and physically.

“So, for me, to go through that, in a way just continues to spark a fire in you and understand how much I do love this game. And how taking pride in doing everything possible to stay in the game and play. It definitely makes you appreciate it more.”

McCaffrey played high school football at Valor Christian High School and is the son of former Denver Broncos wide receiver Ed McCaffrey, who won back-to-back Super Bowls in 1997 and 1998. He talked about how he grew up in the Broncos locker room.

“I remember watching Terrell Davis all the time. Howard Griffith was a fullback I loved watching. He played with Steve Atwater who I’ve seen just around certain events. It’s really cool. It just kind of shows the brotherhood football,” McCaffrey said.

“It’s just cool to see different generations go through the NFL. Pretty surreal in a way to be playing against my Dad’s former team. Kind of make things go full circle.”

The Broncos (4-8) look to end their two-game losing streak against the Panthers (4-8) on Sunday at 11 a.m.