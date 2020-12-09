NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people were arrested Wednesday afternoon after police say they rammed multiple police vehicles. It happened near 112th Avenue and Huron Street in Northglenn.
Police say they responded to suspicious activity at that location, and when they arrived, the suspect rammed the police vehicles and drove away going north on Huron St.
The suspects were later arrested after a pursuit which ended at 136th Avenue. Copter4 was above the scene and showed one sedan that crashed head on with a truck.
Tire marks were seen crossing a barrier in the middle of the road and into opposite traffic. Two SUVs was also seen on a grassy area nearby.
Details about the crash were not released.
It’s not clear whether anyone was hurt, or what the suspects were doing before police were called.