By Danielle Chavira
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police taped off part of a Safeway parking lot on Tuesday after one person was shot and killed. Police say they are looking for the suspect.

The shooting happened off of West Colfax Avenue near Garrison Street.

Police say while they are not sure whether the victim and suspect knew each other, the shooting appears to be isolated and does not involve the grocery store.

The victim was taken to the hospital where they later died. Details about the victim or shooting have not been released.

Danielle Chavira

  1. denverradicalparty says:
    December 8, 2020 at 4:14 pm

    Who is the suspect?

    1. Captain O says:
      December 8, 2020 at 4:20 pm

      Article says they are looking for the suspect, so probably don’t have a name quite yet…

