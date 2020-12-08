DENVER (CBS4) – In a time of social distancing and mask wearing, VISIT Denver wants all of Colorado to know that there are still fun traditions to celebrate the holidays.

“This year, we do still have so many of our beloved traditions taking place. They do, as a lot of things in 2020, look a little different. But we still have the Christkindl Market, Zoo Lights, Blossoms of Light, a lot of our outdoor experiences that can be done safely and distantly. As well as, some virtual takes on some traditions,” said Ashley Geisheker, Associate Director of PR & Communications for VISIT Denver.

Outdoor displays and shopping offer the least risk for contracting coronavirus. And there are even some new outdoor events to take advantage of.

“Cherry Creek North has a full Winter Wanderland Light Walk, which is just beautiful with all these trees lit up. And, they also have a lit art installation called Prismatica, in Cherry Creek North as well,” Geisheker told CBS4.

The Winter Wanderland Light Walk is 16-blocks with more than 500,000 lights. Prismatica is 25 pivoting prisms that are lit with various colors. If you don’t feel comfortable going into a store, there are several outdoor markets.

“The Christkindl Market is one of them. Actually at Cherry Creek North, they’ve got the newest take on what was the Fetch Marketplace, taking place outdoors. And then there are several downtown that you can check out,” Geisheker explained.

Downtown Denver markets including the Apres Holiday Market on Dairy Block, which include 8 to 12 small business vendors over the weekends between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“Then a really unique idea that will help support some of our cultural institutions and facilities is to think about gifting a membership to a favorite museum, or a favorite place to visit, or maybe checking out some of their virtual offerings and purchasing access to ukulele lessons or even making a donation in somebody’s name,” Geisheker told CBS4.

The New Year’s Eve fireworks displays had to be cancelled, but the city’s hotels are still open for businesses. Many of them are offering deals that start as low as $89 a night.

“It’s a great way to maybe have a romantic getaway from your house and your couch, and start a new holiday tradition, and maybe check out the lights with the family and then have a fun evening in the hotel with some takeout or some room service,” Geisheker said.

