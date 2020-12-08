Comments
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Has your property been egged recently? You’re not alone. The Castle Rock Police Department is investigating multiple reports of vehicles being vandalized with eggs.
They want to talk to those who were victimized between Sunday night and Monday morning.
Those people are asked to file a report online.
CRPD has received multiple reports of vandalism overnight with the egging of vehicles across Town. If you were a victim of this between the evening of Sunday, 12/6 and the morning of Monday, 12/7, we ask that you please report the incident online.
— Castle Rock Police (@CRPoliceCO) December 7, 2020
Police are also asking anyone with video or images of the crimes to reach out to Officer Lane at the Community Policing Unit.