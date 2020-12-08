CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Has your property been egged recently? You’re not alone. The Castle Rock Police Department is investigating multiple reports of vehicles being vandalized with eggs.

They want to talk to those who were victimized between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Those people are asked to file a report online.

Police are also asking anyone with video or images of the crimes to reach out to Officer Lane at the Community Policing Unit.

